Queen Explores Holograms for Modern Revival, Embracing Tech to Keep Legacy Alive

British rock group Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, England, 29th May 1982.
Drummer Roger Taylor and Guitarist Sir Brian May are investigating hologram tech to resurrect their original lineup with late singer Freddie Mercury and retired bassist John Deacon. They're considering an experience similar to ABBA Voyage that would reunite all four members on stage.

"Freddie is still alive through the music that we listen to all the time," said Sir Brian May to Big Issue. "In a sense, John is still with us in the same way, but now we have so many other opportunities."

The 78-year-old guitarist said that venues like The Sphere in Las Vegas could make this possible. "It will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian, and Roger. And that really appeals to me," he said.

Sir Brian May added, "It would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today," he said. "I'm very taken with the idea that we can be the original Queen again," he said.

Roger Taylor, 76, attended ABBA Voyage but departed with conflicting thoughts about the tech. "I had a good time. I enjoyed it," said Taylor. 

"I didn't find the actual projections that convincing. I do think technology now has come so much further since the ABBA show started, I think a lot more can be done."

Sir Brian May added that working on album reissues got him pondering future possibilities. The band reconstructed Queen I and finished work on Queen II, which is ready for re-release.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991, and John Deacon retired from performing in 1997. The band now performs with singer Adam Lambert.

Rumors started circulating last year, when Mercury Songs Limited filed a trademark for Freddie's name in 3D and VR. The band has had six No. 1 UK singles and 10 No. 1 UK albums. Their hits include "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are The Champions," and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

ABBA Voyage opened in 2022 in London. More than three million people have seen the show.

