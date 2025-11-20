Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL Hit No. 1 with Historic Chart Performance

Five Finger Death Punch grabbed their 13th straight No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. "The End" features BABYMETAL and marks the 17th chart-topper for the Las Vegas metal band. This pushes their streak to unmatched territory in the ranking's decades-long run.

BABYMETAL became the first Japanese act to reach No. 1 on this chart. They're also the first Asian-based group to do it. The track jumped to No. 17 on the all-format Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, gaining 2.5 million audience impressions in one week.

This run started back in 2018 with "Sham Pain." Since then, they've strung together 13 consecutive chart-toppers.

"The End" is taken from the 2022 album AfterLife. The band re-recorded it for their recent BEST OF (Volume 2) release, according to Billboard.

With 17 total No. 1 hits, the Las Vegas group now sits third on the all-time list. Shinedown leads with 21 chart-toppers. Three Days Grace holds second place with 19.

The Japanese rock group's presence on the track propelled it higher across multiple charts. Audience impressions increased by 2.5 million listeners during the most recent tracking week.

This pairing brought together contrasting sounds. Five Finger Death Punch has ruled rock radio since the late 2000s with their heavy approach. Meanwhile, the featured act has built a devoted following by blending metal with pop sensibilities.