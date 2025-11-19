Cheap Trick to Perform 1978 Live Album in Full at Las Vegas Shows

Cheap Trick will play two shows in Las Vegas. They announced on Instagram, "Cheap Trick will be performing their best-selling 1978 live record, At Budokan, in its entirety. ... Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM PT."

These Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members will perform on April 17 and 18, 2026, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. This announcement happened on Nov. 18, days after the release of All Washed Up, their 21st studio album. It's the first new material since 2021's In Another World.

Both concerts feature the complete Cheap Trick at Budokan album, plus other fan favorites spanning decades.

The original recording was captured on April 28 and 30, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, in 1978. It included "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me."

The record became their bestselling release. It earned triple platinum certification from the RIAA, selling 3 million copies in the US. In 2019, the Library of Congress made it part of the National Recording Registry.