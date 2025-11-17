Sting’s Musical is Back, After a Broadway Run

The legendary Sting closed his musical The Last Ship on Broadway back in January of 2015, but it's already making a return. This time around, it will be in a different spot with a short run.

The Last Ship on was inspired by Sting's childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend. The show "tells the story of a community of shipbuilders faced with the closure of their shipyard," according to the New York Theatre Guide. "The show originally premiered in 2014, and this version features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on his Tony Award–nominated score from the original."

Now, a reworked version of the Tony-nominated musical will play at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances from June 9 to 14, 2026.

Sting to Appear in His Own Musical

What's extra special about this showing is that Sting will star in the production as shipyard foreman Jackie White, and his longtime musical collaborator Shaggy will also be in the show, as the role of the ferryman.

To announce the news, on Wednesday, November 12, Sting performed a handful of the songs from the musical on the Met stage. He's also slated to release an expanded edition of his 2013 album The Last Ship on Dec. 5, featuring five new, never-released recordings.

"The Last Ship tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on," the Centre Theatre Group notes on their official website. "Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm."