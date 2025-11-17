Stevie Nicks Mesmerizes on Nostalgic Tour

Stevie Nicks took the stage at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 12. About 14,000 fans packed the venue. The 77-year-old singer spent two hours performing solo hits and Fleetwood Mac classics. This concert happened nearly four months after she postponed it because of a fractured shoulder.

The show started with a cover of "Not Fade Away" by Buddy Holly. She'd never sung it live until this tour. "If Anyone Falls" came next, then "Outside the Rain." "Dreams" was the fourth song, and when it started playing, the crowd went wild. Nicks switched capes and shawls between songs. A burgundy cape appeared during "Wild Heart" and "Bella Donna." She combined these songs into a medley for the first time on her current tour dates.

She told the audience that the cape worn during "Bella Donna" was the same one from the back cover of her 1981 solo debut album. She shared stories about her music and life between performances.

Three Tom Petty tributes filled the setlist: "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Runnin' Down a Dream," and "Free Fallin'." Before singing "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," she talked about her time with Petty, calling it "one of those moments in life when the universe gets it exactly right," according to Broadway World.