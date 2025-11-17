On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Stevie Nicks Mesmerizes on Nostalgic Tour

Stevie Nicks took the stage at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 12. About 14,000 fans packed the venue. The 77-year-old singer spent two hours performing solo…

Laura Adkins
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks took the stage at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 12. About 14,000 fans packed the venue. The 77-year-old singer spent two hours performing solo hits and Fleetwood Mac classics. This concert happened nearly four months after she postponed it because of a fractured shoulder.

The show started with a cover of "Not Fade Away" by Buddy Holly. She'd never sung it live until this tour. "If Anyone Falls" came next, then "Outside the Rain." "Dreams" was the fourth song, and when it started playing, the crowd went wild. Nicks switched capes and shawls between songs. A burgundy cape appeared during "Wild Heart" and "Bella Donna." She combined these songs into a medley for the first time on her current tour dates.

She told the audience that the cape worn during "Bella Donna" was the same one from the back cover of her 1981 solo debut album. She shared stories about her music and life between performances.

Three Tom Petty tributes filled the setlist: "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Runnin' Down a Dream," and "Free Fallin'." Before singing "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," she talked about her time with Petty, calling it "one of those moments in life when the universe gets it exactly right," according to Broadway World.

The main set ended with "Edge of Seventeen." She wore a white cape, and then she came back for an encore in a black lace shawl and sang "Rhiannon" and "Landslide." Her performance was captivating, and the audience provided a standing ovation. She signed off with a confident farewell, promising fans that they'll get more opportunities to see her perform.

Stevie NicksTom Petty
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Musicians The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of the band U2 accept the Touring Top Artist Award onstage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 18Dan Teodorescu
Toni Cornell performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicA Look at Chris Cornell’s Daughter’s Rock Hall Tribute With SoundgardenDan Teodorescu
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Steve Jordan of The Rolling Stones perform during 'Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds' at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicRolling Stones Eye Europe Tour, New Music in the WorksLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect