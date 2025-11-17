Rolling Stones Eye Europe Tour, New Music in the Works

The Rolling Stones might head to Europe in 2026. Pianist Chuck Leavell shared this news at a launch event for the reissue of the 1976 album, Black And Blue.

"They don't want to hang up the rock 'n' roll shoes yet. There's no doubt in my mind," said Leavell, according to The Sun. "We've done a good bit in the US the last few years, so I think the likelihood would be somewhere else, and my best guess would be probably Europe."

Leavell confirmed that the band has been in the studio and new tracks exist. "They've been recording. I'm sure there's already some new music, and I'm sure it's great," he added.

Plans for a UK and Europe leg in 2025 fell through. Venues, travel, and existing commitments created problems. The band visited Paris, Barcelona, and Rome and played four shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Cinemas in Paris will show Rolling Stones — At the Max, a 1990 concert film, starting on Dec. 10 in a limited run.