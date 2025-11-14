On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before His Final Show

Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, his family has revealed. So, if Ozzy Osbourne seemed frail…

Anne Erickson
Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, according to his family.
Getty Images / Harry How

Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, his family has revealed. So, if Ozzy Osbourne seemed frail at his final show with Black Sabbath, this is some new insight as to why.

Osbourne, of course, was dealing with health issues and sadly died just a few weeks later. Now, there's more to the story.

"We had him in the hospital, and we were just terrified that people were going to find out," Sharon Osbourne said in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which marked the show's first episode since Osbourne passed away on July 22.

Sharon went on to praise the local hospital where he stayed. "We had all this security in the hospital, and the hospital was amazing, they really were," Sharon said.

Wild Hospital Story From Sharon Osbourne

On the show, Sharon also told a wild story about someone who came to the hospital saying that he was the brother of a John Osbourne, which was Ozzy's birth name. Since the Osbournes are used to having fans try to get close to them at any cost, they were worried that the person was an imposter and was trying to get close to Ozzy. So, Sharon sent down security, but it totally wasn't needed. As it turns out, the man was there to visit another patient in the hospital whose name was also John Osbourne. Frankly, since Sharon and the family kept Ozzy's visit so private, it would have been surprising to see anyone find out and try to get to the hospital to meet the Prince of Darkness.

So, even after being hospitalized, Ozzy performed at the Back to the Beginning concert with both his solo band and Black Sabbath. For Sabbath, this show featured all of the group's original bandmates. Ozzy and the Black Sabbath camp made a big deal about how this would be Ozzy's final show and life performance ever, and it's sad but appropriate that he died a little over two weeks later. But, his music lives on.

Ozzy Osbourne
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Alice in Chains is honoring their past with a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album. The album turns 30 this year.
MusicAlice in Chains Ready 30th Anniversary Reissue of Self-Titled SetAnne Erickson
Roddy Chong of Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs onstage at Prudential Center on December 22, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicTrans-Siberian Orchestra Kicks Off Holiday Tour With Revamped ‘Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ ProductionDan Teodorescu
Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Label Society Announces 2026 North American Tour with Zakk Sabbath and Dark ChapelLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect