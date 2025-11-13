On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Brian Jones Guitar Leads $1.3M Rolling Stones Auction Set for December

Dan Teodorescu
The Rolling Stones from left: keyboardist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger, bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts during a performance on "The Eamonn Andrews Show", February 5th 1967.
Larry Ellis / Stringer via Getty Images

Heritage Auctions will sell 185 items from the Ali Zayeri Collection on Dec. 4. Brian Jones' Harmony Stratotone electric guitar might fetch between $200,000 and $400,000. The Dallas-based auction house thinks the total sale could hit around $1.3 million.

Jones bought this guitar first among all his electric instruments. He used it at early shows, on demos, and on the band's first single, a cover of Chuck Berry's "Come On."

"This is not a high-end instrument," said Charles Epting, director of consignments, pop culture and historical at Heritage Auctions, as reported by Reuters. "This is what somebody working class in the early sixties would have been able to afford, so it's a very humble, modest instrument that paved the way for one of the greatest bands of all time."

Jones helped start the group but left in 1969 and died soon after. Other items from his collection include a fringed suede jacket he wore for his final live performance with the band and a childhood book.

The sale also includes jackets worn by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Signed drumsticks from Charlie Watts will go under the hammer too. Most items come from the group's early years.

Additional lots include posters, stage-worn outfits, and tickets. An early concert poster promoting a performance in Guildford carries an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000. An unused album cover sleeve of an unreleased album titled We Love You is expected to bring $10,000 to $20,000.

Highlights of the sale are on display at Heritage Auctions' London office until Nov. 28. The auction titled Satisfaction: The Rolling Stones Treasures from the Ali Zayeri Collection takes place next month.

Brian JonesRolling Stones
Dan TeodorescuWriter
