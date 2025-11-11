YUNGBLUD and Sharon Osbourne React to GRAMMY Nom for Ozzy and Black Sabbath Tribute

YUNGBLUD snagged three nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. One stood out. He earned Best Rock Performance after his live cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at a tribute concert for the late Ozzy Osbourne. People described it as a standout moment from the Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath farewell event. Sharon Osbourne praised the British artist once the news broke.

The performance took place in July during the Back To The Beginning concert at Villa Park. YUNGBLUD fronted a rendition of the 1972 Black Sabbath single, backed by Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Sleep Token's II on drums, and Adam Wakeman on keys.

"I'm so proud of you. It's just amazing, and I know Ozzy is smiling down at you. Love you always, Sharon," said Sharon Osbourne on Instagram on Nov. 8.

The artist also got nominations for Best Rock Album for "IDOLS" and Best Rock Song for "ZOMBIE." YUNGBLUD responded to the news over the weekend. His message went straight to Osbourne. "Thank you to you and your family for giving me the opportunity you did and your stage to show the world what I could do," YUNGBLUD wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for teaching us all how to dream and never compromise."

YUNGBLUD and the Osbourne family have known each other since 2022. Ozzy and Sharon appeared in the music video for YUNGBLUD's song, "The Funeral," that year. The two musicians shared an exchange backstage at the Back To The Beginning show, when YUNGBLUD gave Osbourne a gift.

Many called the "Changes" performance a standout moment from the farewell event. Black Sabbath or Osbourne have rarely played the track live despite it being a well-known inclusion in their catalog.