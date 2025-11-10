The Cure Film-Concert Arrives in Theaters with 4K and Dolby Atmos Sound

The Cure is bringing a film-concert to theaters on Dec. 11. It has 4K remastering and Dolby Atmos sound mixed by Robert Smith. The screening, titled The Show of a Lost World, captures a performance from the band's recent tour.

Director Nick Wickham filmed the performance, which includes new tracks, classic songs, and rare close-ups. The technical presentation aims for theater immersion. 4K resolution provides detail for blacks and sharpness, while Dolby Atmos spatialization fills the room with dynamics designed for the venue. Programming varies by city, with some locations offering extended screenings past the initial date.

The cinematography uses long shots and transitions to keep focus on the music. Paris Select Book wrote, "Close-ups reveal faces and silences, then reveal the effort behind each note." The editing avoids excess staging.

Robert Smith handled the Dolby Atmos mixing. The audio treatment lets audiences hear nuances sometimes lost in stadiums, and high-definition projection enhances guitar textures and lighting effects across the wide screen.

The film documents the "Lost World" period, which has marked the last few years. PMR accessibility, subtitling, and adjusted volume options vary by location.

The event targets longtime followers and new audiences curious about the stage rituals the group has developed. Light ear protection can help volume-sensitive attendees in theaters calibrated for live performance sound. The film captures The Cure's energy and intimacy in live performances through long takes and restrained staging. Many people will enjoy talking about the show with other viewers.