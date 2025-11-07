Disturbed Plans Extended Break After Anniversary Tour and Personal Losses

Disturbed will pause touring through 2025 and into 2026 after finishing their Sickness 25 anniversary tour. Guitarist Dan Donegan announced the hiatus. He cited the grueling pace and personal losses that hit band and crew members.

"We are done [playing shows for now]. We are done with 'The Sickness', done with the anniversary tour," said Donegan in a live broadcast on Instagram. "[We'll be] home for the rest of the year, and probably gonna take quite a bit of time off next year. So no discussions of doing anything else."

The group finished their European dates in early November. They started the year with U.S. and Canadian performances. Donegan explained that the members need rest and want to reconnect with their families after months away.

"We just feel like we could use a break. It's been a pretty strong run earlier this year. We started in the U.S., and a little bit into Canada and finishing this European run, we just feel we could enjoy some time home. And [we've] got a lot of stuff going on in our personal lives. [We've] got holidays coming up," Donegan added.

Several people in the tour lost relatives during the European leg, which added weight to an already taxing schedule. "Unfortunately, a handful of us had some relatives pass away while we were in Europe. So I had an uncle pass away last week. My guitar tech had his father and a cousin, a week apart from each other, both passed away," he shared.

The tour marked 25 years since the band's debut album, The Sickness, dropped in 2000. According to The PRP, that record earned five-time platinum certification from the RIAA and launched the group into heavy metal stardom.

Some European tour shows were disrupted or scrapped, including a Brussels cancellation that local authorities ordered because of safety concerns.