Toto Surpasses 7 Billion Streams, Announces 13-Date U.S. Tour for 2026

Toto announced 13 U.S. shows for February and March 2026. According to Sonic Perspectives, the band reached over seven billion streams across all platforms. Weekly plays average more than 20 million across streaming platforms. Fans can expect An Evening With concerts featuring over two hours of music each night.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have crafted a new setlist. The tour starts on February 18 at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee and wraps up on March 13 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo, Michigan.

"Africa" received diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), according to Headline Planet. That means 10 million copies sold. Total album sales top 50 million copies. The past year marked one of the strongest in the band's 48-year history. More than half of the annual streams come from listeners 34 years old or younger. Three generations attend shows together, creating what the band calls a celebration night after night.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams lead the current lineup. The group's members have played on GRAMMY award-winning albums across all genres.