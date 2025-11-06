Toto Surpasses 7 Billion Streams, Announces 13-Date U.S. Tour for 2026

On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Laura Adkins
Toto's Joseph Williams celebrating Yamaha's 125th Anniversary Live Around the World Dealer Concert performs at the Hyperion Theater on January 25, 2013 in Anaheim, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Toto announced 13 U.S. shows for February and March 2026. According to Sonic Perspectives, the band reached over seven billion streams across all platforms. Weekly plays average more than 20 million across streaming platforms. Fans can expect An Evening With concerts featuring over two hours of music each night.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have crafted a new setlist. The tour starts on February 18 at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee and wraps up on March 13 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo, Michigan.

"Africa" received diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), according to Headline Planet. That means 10 million copies sold. Total album sales top 50 million copies. The past year marked one of the strongest in the band's 48-year history. More than half of the annual streams come from listeners 34 years old or younger. Three generations attend shows together, creating what the band calls a celebration night after night.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams lead the current lineup. The group's members have played on GRAMMY award-winning albums across all genres.

A summer tour with Christopher Cross and Men At Work drew more than half a million fans. One remaining 2025 North American date is on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. The 2026 tour stops include Davenport, Iowa, on Feb. 19, Knoxville, Tennessee, on Feb. 23, and Orlando on March 1. You can find all of the stops on their official website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
