‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Examines Depression Behind Rock Icon’s Creative Process

The new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere covers two years in Bruce Springsteen’s life when he wrestled with depression in his Colts Neck, New Jersey bedroom. The movie hit…

Dan Teodorescu
Bruce Springsteen performs at the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images

The new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere covers two years in Bruce Springsteen's life when he wrestled with depression in his Colts Neck, New Jersey bedroom. The movie hit theaters on Oct. 24 with Jeremy Allen White playing the rock star.

Director Scott Cooper adapted the film from Warren Zanes's 2023 book with the same title. Allen White learned to sing, play harmonica, and guitar for this role. His singing voice matches the original artist's sound. The actor from The Bear and Shameless performs most of the music himself in the film.

The story shows the artist grappling with memories of his father and childhood trauma. Stephen Graham plays the father in black and white flashback scenes throughout the film. "The film focused on Bruce's struggles with depression, and dealt with him remembering his childhood with a father who was less than perfect," according to NewsBreak.

Jeremy Strong portrays manager Jon Landau in a supporting role. Paul Walter Hauser plays guitar technician Mike Batlan. Odessa Young appears as Faye Romano, a character fashioned after several women the musician dated during this time.

Cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi shot scenes with neon lights and moonlit images. The color palette uses blues and teals with warm yellows. Black and white flashbacks contrast with the present-day story.

The film received mixed box office results but remains in contention for awards nominations. It stands apart from recent music biopics like A Complete Unknown and Elvis by avoiding spectacle and zeroing in on mental health struggles.

Springsteen visited the set during filming and approved the cast and crew. This involvement helped the production maintain accuracy in depicting events from the early 1980s. You can check if the movie is playing at a theater near you on the movie's official website.

Bruce SpringsteenJeremy Allen White
Dan TeodorescuWriter
