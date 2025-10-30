Sammy Hagar Will Be Active on the Road in 2026, Announces Dates With Van Halen Tribute and Joan Jett

Sammy Hagar will launch an arena tour in 2026 with his Best of All Worlds Band, highlighting his first tour in the region since 1996. This tour features a special tribute to Van Halen, marking the first time Hagar performs these classics in the U.K. since Van Halen's Wembley shows three decades ago.

The playlist will include many Van Halen hits and music from Hagar's 50-year career. Hagar mentioned the show will heavily feature Van Halen songs, along with pieces from his time with bands like Chickenfoot and Montrose. "It's gonna be the same mix of songs — very Van Halen-heavy, because Joe can do it," said Hagar, according to Parade. The fans should expect 10 to 12 Van Halen tracks.

Tickets for this tour are expected to sell fast, reflecting global anticipation. The tour follows Hagar's successful U.S. shows and a Las Vegas stint. On Oct. 28, 2025, Hagar announced a U.K. tour with the Best of All Worlds Band, creating excitement for his European return.

The Best of All Worlds band is made up of music legends. The lineup includes former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will join as special guests, while Jayler will open the shows. This mix of talent promises an exciting experience for the audience.

The 2026 tour schedule features four major dates across the U.K.:

July 4 at AO Arena in Manchester

July 5 at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham

July 7 at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds

July 9 at The O2 Arena in London

Those eager to attend can get tickets starting Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. GMT.

This tour signifies Hagar's most significant engagement with British fans after a long break. "I can't wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All Worlds Band. Fans in the U.K. and Europe have waited a long time — and so have I!" said Hagar to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The tour highlights Van Halen songs, with Hagar now feeling comfortable performing them. "Since Eddie died and since Alex sold his drumkit, I feel more comfortable leaning into my era of Van Halen, and even playing a few of the old songs, because frickin' Mike Anthony's in the band," said Hagar per Louder Sound.