North Carolina's 'Ideal' Thanksgiving Looks Like This

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / Brent Hofacker

What's the perfect Thanksgiving? For many, the best Thanksgiving is filled with family, friends and loved ones, gathered around the table eating delicious food, from turkey to cranberry sauce to mashed potatoes. Really, Thanksgiving is about being grateful for what's been given to you, and while the food can be tasty, it's also the sideshow to the main, heartfelt purpose of the holiday. So, what's the "ideal" Thanksgiving in our state?

The Perfect Thanksgiving in North Carolina

Every year, Americans in the United States celebrate and honor the Thanksgiving holiday on the fourth Thursday of November. Thanksgiving also brings traditions, and one is watching special TV programs during the festive holiday. Football, of course, is huge on Thanksgiving day, and many families gather around the TV to get their football watching on over Thanksgiving dinner. "Many families watch the New York City Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which includes marching bands, floats, songs and performances from Broadway musicals, and giant helium-filled balloons," adds National Geographic. "People like to watch football games—maybe your family likes to play one outside."

As for what makes an "ideal" Thanksgiving, the staff at Shaneco.com has done the research to tell that the majority of states, 32, like to eat their Thanksgiving dinner mid-afternoon, specifically between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Also, eating in the early evening, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and early afternoon, from noon to 2 p.m., are tied for second place, each being the most popular in six states.

In North Carolina, the most popular Thanksgiving time is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Also, the most popular guest list in our state includes "immediate family only," according to Shaneco.com, so we are very select. "Whether you’re an early bird who prefers to start feasting sooner than later or someone who wants to wait until the sun sets, you’re in good company," they note.

Anne EricksonWriter
