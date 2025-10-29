Anthrax Set for Massive 2026 Return With First Album in a Decade

Anthrax will break their silence with fresh music in early 2026. Their next release will follow 2016's For All Kings. Critics loved that album, which built on the success of their 2011 comeback, Worship Music.

In an interview with Thomann's Guitars and Basses on YouTube, bassist Frank Bello said, "It's been almost 10 years since the last Anthrax record, which is insane. We all are very, very hungry because we're in mixing right now."

Band members crafted the album while miles apart, and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed recording. From his Chicago studio, drummer Charlie Benante sent tracks to guitarist Scott Ian in Los Angeles and Bello in New York. After swapping files online, they met up to polish the final cuts.

They've recorded nearly 14 tracks for the album. In a talk with Metal Hammer, Benante said, "There are three songs that don't sound like anything we've done before. One called 'The Edge Of Perfection' I had way before COVID, and it has just stayed with me — the melody and the chords, but also the aggression.” In July 2024, vocalist Joey Belladonna put the final touches on his parts. Behind the boards once again is Jay Ruston. He's the same producer who shaped the sound of their past two records.

Since 1981, these metalheads have cranked out 11 albums. They've earned six GRAMMY awards and rocked packed houses like Madison Square Garden. This new record showcases their musical evolution as they approach their 45th anniversary in 2026.