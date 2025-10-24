On AirListenContestsJacktivities
ABC to Honor Late KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley With Special Tribute

ABC will broadcast a tribute to guitar legend Ace Frehley. The KISS star died on Oct. 16 at 74, when a brain bleed from a fall took his life. Late-night…

Laura Adkins
Inductee Ace Frehley of KISS attends the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

ABC will broadcast a tribute to guitar legend Ace Frehley. The KISS star died on Oct. 16 at 74, when a brain bleed from a fall took his life.

Late-night music show Rage will air rare KISS clips. The standout will be their 1980 Countdown set from the top of New York's World Trade Center. Starting at just past midnight, viewers will see KISS classics and Frehley's own work.

"We'll be playing Kiss music videos, including ‘Talk To Me,' ‘I Was Made for Loving You,' ‘I Want You,' ‘Sure Know Something,' ‘Shout It Out Loud,' ‘Shandi,' and Ace's last official music video appearance for Kiss, 'Psycho Circus.' We also have a bunch of solo Ace and Frehley's Comet clips, including ‘Into The Night,' ‘Insane,' and ‘Do Ya,'" wrote ABC's Rage on Facebook.

According to Rolling Stone, lead singer Gene Simmons and guitarist Paul Stanley said, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.” They remembered him as “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.” They added, “He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy.”

At just 13, Frehley taught himself guitar. His wild style broke new ground. He stuck smoke bombs in his instruments and made them flash with lights. He also turned guitar switches into tools for sharp, quick sounds that no one had tried before.

He wrote hits that stuck, including "Cold Gin," "Parasite," and "Shock Me." The MTV Unplugged show in 1996 marked his final KISS performance, and his acoustic performance of "Beth" gained praise from fans. You can catch the full show on Rage on Oct. 24 at 12:18 a.m.

Laura AdkinsWriter
