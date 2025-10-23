This Day in Rock History: October 23

Oct. 23 marks a day of major milestones from legendary artists, including Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin. It's also the anniversary of Def Leppard's record-breaking three shows in 24 hours. Keep reading to discover more about these and other notable events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most renowned names in rock music experienced pivotal moments in their careers on this day:

1963: Bob Dylan recorded his iconic masterpiece "The Times They Are A-Changin'" at Columbia's Studio A in New York City. The song was released as the title track for his third studio album of the same name.

1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded their debut single, "Hey Joe," at De Lane Lea Studios in London. Despite not charting in the United States upon its release, the song gained widespread recognition later and is now considered one of Jimi Hendrix's best songs.

1976: Led Zeppelin made their U.S. television debut on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, where they performed "Black Dog" and "Dazed and Confused."

1989: Nirvana played a show at The Riverside in Newcastle, England. The concert kicked off the group's European tour in support of their debut album, Bleach.

1993: Meat Loaf scored his first U.K. No. 1 single with "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" from the album Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell. The hit song also reached the top spot in 27 other countries and landed the artist a GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 23 witnessed some legendary performances and album releases in past years:

1970: Genesis released their second studio album, Trespass, through Charisma Records. It was the band's last album with their original guitarist Anthony Phillips and is considered a blueprint for their subsequent work.

1995: Def Leppard set a Guinness World Record by playing three shows on three different continents in just 24 hours. They performed an acoustic set in Tangiers, Morocco, then played in London, U.K., and completed their marathon with a show in Vancouver, Canada.