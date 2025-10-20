Robert Plant Drops New Album After Six-Year Journey

The voice behind Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant, released Saving Grace this September. His first work in six years marks an unexpected return to the studio. Starting on December 8, he'll play ten shows across the UK.

"This day was never going to come because, originally, it wasn't going to come," Plant said in an interview with Rockonteurs at his home, according to Far Out Magazine. "No more records, that's it!"

Work on the album started in 2019, stretching through lockdowns and isolation. Plant described the studio work as precise and calculated, shifting his view on recording.

Plant added, "I never thought this was ever as a starter in my being. I just didn't want to make ... It wasn't the end, it's just like, that's enough. "I liked the idea of just willy-nilly playing, and I could play anywhere."

The tracks breathe new life into music that shaped Plant's past. "You know, there are a myriad of songs that we know very well now as part of contemporary popular music canons that returned to 50 or 60 years ago," he said, according to VOI. "If you think about 'House of the Rising Sun,' when The Animals come from Newcastle, enter Mickie's studio, and do it, they don't even listen to the playback. They go straight to Brighton to play, or something like that."

His winter tour starts in Portsmouth. The shows go through London's Royal Festival Hall, then to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, and Newcastle. York hosts the final show on Dec. 23. You can find all of his upcoming stops and get tickets on his official website.