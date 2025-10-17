Megadeth Plays First Live Performance of New Single ‘Tipping Point’ in Amsterdam

Megadeth unveiled their new single "Tipping Point" at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Oct. 14. The performance marked the start of the band's final tour before retirement.

"So, we have a new record coming out. And we have a new single that's out right now. And we're gonna play that song the first time ever right now," Dave Mustaine told the crowd.

The Amsterdam show, part of their European tour with Disturbed, also included the band's classics. Fans went wild for hits like "Hangar 18," while the new song sparked fresh energy in the packed venue.

Set for release on Jan. 23, 2026, through BLKIIBLK, their final album will include "Tipping Point." The track includes guitar work from Mustaine and new axeman Teemu Mäntysaari.

The band surprised fans last August with news of their retirement plans. "I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans, and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them," Mustaine confided in a statement on the band's website.

Collectors can get the album in two rare vinyl pressings: Red Orange Ghostly or Green Black Kiwi Splatter. Each version will be limited to 300 copies worldwide.