Music of Billy Joel to Be Honored at Special New York City Concert

Billy Joel is obviously a favorite in the Big Apple. He played a record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City that wrapped up July 25, 2024, with his 150th show. While he's not retiring from music, he's not doing a monthly residency there anymore. However, Joel has said that he plans to keep performing, in general, and hasn't ruled out playing Madison Square Garden again in the future, according to a feature in USA Today.

"I’m going to miss doing it a lot," Joel told USA Today during an interview about a CBS special to commemorate his 100th residency show. "I love it. The band loves it. The crowd is a New York-crazy crowd. The minute you walk onstage you're aware they're rooting for you. The only way you could mess up that gig is to try to screw it up."

Billy Joel to Be Honored

So, Billy Joel and New York are very tight at this point. He'll likely play there again, although the musician has been dealing with some health issues that have kept him off the road. But, now, the musician will be honored with an upcoming tribute concert in New York City. That's because Joel is taking the spotlight in New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf's annual "Music Of" concert series. Specifically, the Joel tribute is scheduled for March 21 at Carnegie Hall.

The special, dubbed "The Music of Billy Joel," well have 20 musicians performing songs from Joel's career-spanning catalog. It's for a good cause, too, because all of the net proceeds will go to music education for underserved youth programs.

The series of shows from Dorf kicked off in 2004, and since then, the concerts have raised more than $2 million for charity. The Joel concert will mark the 21st "Music Of" tribute from Dorf.

Last year, Dorf's series honored Patti Smith, and other previous shows have celebrated the music of Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, R.E.M., Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.