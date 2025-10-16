Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Dead at 74

Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist of KISS, has died at the age of 74. He reportedly died after suffering a brain bleed following a fall at his studio.

The news broke on Thursday, October 16. First, TMZ reported that he was on life support, and then, Frehley's family confirmed that he had died.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” Frehley’s family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth."

His family added, "We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Frehley had called off all his remaining tour dates earlier this month, but at the time, there wasn't much information about the seriousness of his condition.

Remembering Ace Frehley

Born Paul Daniel Frehley on April 27th, 1951 in the Bronx, Frehley played with some local bands before joining Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss in KISS. He became a band member in 1972, so he was one of their founding voices.

Frehley, of course, became known as “Space Ace” and later “The Spaceman” in KISS. He was with the group until 1982 and appeared on blockbuster albums like Dressed to Kill, Destroyer, Rock and Roll Over and their popular live album Alive!

KISS replaced Frehley with Vinnie Vincent in KISS for 1982’s Creatures of the Night, but Frehley was originally credited on the album. He went solo and released a collection of solo albums, too. Frehley had even been working on a new set of cover songs called Origins Vol. 3.

In 1996, Frehley got back with KISS for a reunion tour. He also appeared on some songs on 1998's Psycho Circus. Frehley left KISS again after performing with them at the 2002 Winter Olympics but reunited with them for the KISS Kruise in October 2018.