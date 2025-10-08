Iron Maiden’s 50-Year Legacy Captured in Official Visual History Book

Thames & Hudson released a striking visual record of Iron Maiden. The book, Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams — The Official Visual History, shows off 50 years of rock stardom through hidden gems and mementos from the band's vault.

Inside its hardcovers lie treasures pulled from years past and items kept safe since the band's start. Steve Harris said, according to Bravewords, "I've been pleasantly surprised at some of the stuff that I've managed to unearth for this book. I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days, but they have lasted really well."

Starting with their 1979 record deal, readers can trace the path that led to hits like "The Number of the Beast" and "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son." The book also has an extensive touring history, including the 2008 Somewhere Back in Time tour, with commentary from its creator, Derek Riggs. The story stretches to current times, touching on 2021's Senjutsu and plans for the Run For Your Lives world tour.

Thames & Hudson Creative Director Tristan de Lancey said, "With astonishing archival access and more meticulous, hands-on participation from the band than I ever thought possible, we have been gifted the tools to create something beautiful, comprehensive, and unique."

Ben Smallwood crafted this visual tale, working with co-editors Alexander Milas and Terry Burrows. Shots from Ross Halfin and John McMurtrie fill the pages. The book also peeks behind the curtain at Eddie, the band's famous mascot, with input from his maker, Derek Riggs.

Six countries will print their own versions. French readers can find it through Editions du Chêne, Germans via Prestel Verlag, and Japanese fans through Kawade Shobo Shinsha. Spain's Libros Cúpula, Brazil's Belas Letras, and Italy's Rizzoli Lizard round out the global release.