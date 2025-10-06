On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

The Cure Teases New Album Release

The Cure will introduce a new album in early 2026. The band plans this work as a companion to their 2024 album. “The companion piece to Songs Of A Lost…

Laura Adkins
Robert Smith (R) and Reeves Gabrels of The Cure perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.
Ian Gavan / Stringer via Getty Images

The Cure will introduce a new album in early 2026. The band plans this work as a companion to their 2024 album. "The companion piece to Songs Of A Lost World, which will be out hopefully before next summer, is what I'm currently finishing. I just need to mix it," lead singer Robert Smith said, according to Cult Following. While less gloomy than its predecessor, the upcoming release still strikes deep emotional chords. "It's not as dark in some ways, although it actually has probably the saddest song of all of them on it," Smith added.

Fresh material will blend with songs The Cure tested live but left off Songs Of A Lost World. The sound shifts between styles more than in recent works. The band's last show packed London's Troxy in November 2024 for the Songs Of A Lost World debut. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Radiohead's Ed O'Brien joined 3,000 fans at the small venue. Smith's willingness to book shows suggests that the upcoming album nears completion. He'd sworn off scheduling dates until new music was ready.

In summer 2026, The Cure will perform in the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, and Edinburgh, between June and August. Festival spots include Rock En Seine in Paris, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Nova Rock in Austria, and the Isle of Wight Festival.  

Øya Festival in Norway features The Cure as the headline act for the opening night in Oslo on August 12. Many people praised the band's last performance at this event in 2019 for its energy. Amyl & The Sniffers, an Australian punk-rock band, will perform with The Cure at many shows, including the Øya Festival. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.

In 2026, The Cure may celebrate their 50th anniversary as well. They haven't announced the title or release date for the upcoming record yet.

Robert SmithThe Cure
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 7Dan Teodorescu
Inductees David Robinson, Ric Ocasek, Elliot Easton and Greg Hawkes of The Cars attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicThe Cars Revives Lost Demos: Unreleased Ric Ocasek Tracks to Transform Into New MusicLaura Adkins
Iggy Pop performs on stage during Cal Jam 18 at Glen Helen Regional Park on October 06, 2018 in San Bernardino, California.
MusicIggy Pop Wraps Up Final 2025 Show at Age 78 in Washington, D.C.Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect