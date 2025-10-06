The Cure Teases New Album Release

The Cure will introduce a new album in early 2026. The band plans this work as a companion to their 2024 album. "The companion piece to Songs Of A Lost World, which will be out hopefully before next summer, is what I'm currently finishing. I just need to mix it," lead singer Robert Smith said, according to Cult Following. While less gloomy than its predecessor, the upcoming release still strikes deep emotional chords. "It's not as dark in some ways, although it actually has probably the saddest song of all of them on it," Smith added.

Fresh material will blend with songs The Cure tested live but left off Songs Of A Lost World. The sound shifts between styles more than in recent works. The band's last show packed London's Troxy in November 2024 for the Songs Of A Lost World debut. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Radiohead's Ed O'Brien joined 3,000 fans at the small venue. Smith's willingness to book shows suggests that the upcoming album nears completion. He'd sworn off scheduling dates until new music was ready.

In summer 2026, The Cure will perform in the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, and Edinburgh, between June and August. Festival spots include Rock En Seine in Paris, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Nova Rock in Austria, and the Isle of Wight Festival.

Øya Festival in Norway features The Cure as the headline act for the opening night in Oslo on August 12. Many people praised the band's last performance at this event in 2019 for its energy. Amyl & The Sniffers, an Australian punk-rock band, will perform with The Cure at many shows, including the Øya Festival. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.