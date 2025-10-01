Cat Stevens Postpones North American Tour Over Visa Issues, Future Dates Uncertain

Visa troubles have forced Cat Stevens to cancel his North American book tour, as the singer announced through his website and on social media on September 29.

After months of waiting for visa clearance, Stevens had to scrap the planned events. "At this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time," he posted online. "I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform."

The tour would have visited cities across North America, from October 2 in Philadelphia until October 22 in Los Angeles. Each stop planned to blend talks about his new book Cat on the Road to Findout with stripped-down musical sets.

The memoir will still hit U.S. bookstores on October 7 as scheduled. "Tour delays should not affect the book, which you'll still be able to enjoy... the obvious benefit of it being — books don't need visas!" Stevens wrote in his message.

Stevens, who is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, started making music in the 1960s. His path took an unexpected turn when he converted to Islam in the late 1970s, leading to a 20-year break from the stage. He returned to making mainstream music in the 2000s and last played six North American cities in 2014.

British fans attended Stevens' book events earlier in September. While he hopes to set new dates once visas clear, the wait could stretch on due to prior commitments.