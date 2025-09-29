Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest Join Forces on Charity ‘War Pigs’ to Fight Parkinson’s

A new version of "War Pigs" hit streaming platforms on September 26. The track brings together metal giants Judas Priest with Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne in a special duet. The release will support Parkinson's disease research through sales in the UK. Judas Priest released a cover of "War Pigs" in July, and this new version continues their homage to Ozzy.

Rob Halford and Ozzy trade verses in this fresh take on the Black Sabbath classic. The recording took place just months before Ozzy's death in July. Each UK stream, download, and physical sale splits funds between The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and Cure Parkinson's.

"So you get Ozzy singing a line, and then I'm singing a line and Ozzy's singing a line and I'm singing a line, and it's the first-ever time in my entire life that I've been able to do a duet with Ozzy," said Halford, according to Louder Sound.

The project started when Sharon Osbourne contacted Halford about adding Ozzy's voice to Priest's existing cover. Priest first put out their take on July 2. The band meant it as a nod to Sabbath when they couldn't make the final Back To The Beginning show on July 5. A prior booking with Scorpions in Germany kept them away.

"That last performance Ozzy gave was extraordinary — like him saying, 'Thanks for everything, I'm leaving soon,' though none of us knew it at the time," Halford recalled to News 4 San Antonio. On July 23, in Scarborough, the band highlighted Ozzy's lasting impact with visual tributes.