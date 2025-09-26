Rare Unreleased Nirvana Concert Footage from 1990 Up for Auction, Expected to Reach $150,000

A never-before-seen 45-minute video of Nirvana's performance from February 17, 1990, will be auctioned at Bonhams Los Angeles. Bids might reach $150,000 for this rare footage of the band at Iguanas in Tijuana, Mexico. The show took place more than a year before their breakthrough album, Nevermind, came out.

Film students Peter Tackaberry and Elizabeth Voss caught the wild set on two Sony Video8 cameras. "Kurt let me set up on the stage to capture the energy and spirit of the performance up close," Tackaberry said, per PetaPixel.

The sale includes two master tapes, Camera A and Camera B, plus digital copies on MiniDV. A portable drive holds uncut footage, edited versions, and snapshots from that night.

The buyer will also get a tour poster from the band's February 15 show at Raji's in Los Angeles. There's a white vinyl first pressing of "Bleach" too, one of just 1,000 made.

This show featured Nirvana with Chad Channing on drums, before being replaced by Dave Grohl. The tapes stayed locked away for 35 years. The winner gets full U.S. rights to the footage.