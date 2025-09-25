U2 to Receive 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize for Making a Difference Through Music

U2 will accept the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom in October. Bono and The Edge plan to attend the ceremony, which marks artists who spark social change through their music. U2 active members also include Bass player Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr..

"U2 embodies the mission of the Woody Guthrie Prize, using music to confront injustice and inspire action," said Cady Shaw, the senior director of the Woody Guthrie Center, according to RTT News. "By presenting the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize to U2, we honor a legacy of music that continues to challenge who we are and connect us the world over."

The award spotlights musicians who channel the spirit of Oklahoma's own folk legend. Winners must show dedication to justice, equality, and basic human worth, values that defined Guthrie's work. At the event, his granddaughter, Anna Canoni, will speak about U2's connection to her grandfather's mission.

Since their 1976 start in Dublin, the band has woven social messages into their music. For over 45 years, they've crafted songs that shine light on global struggles. Their work includes many fights against crushing poverty.

The award brings the band full circle to Cain's Ballroom on October 21. They last played this historic venue in Tulsa in 1981 while touring their first album. Their most recent stop in the city was a packed show at the BOK Center in 2018.