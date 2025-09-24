On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Styx Preps for 5-Night Vegas Residency Celebrating ‘Pieces of Eight’ Album

Lawrence Gowan of Styx performs at Ascend Amphitheater on July 12, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Styx will perform their 1978 record, Pieces of Eight, in its entirety during five shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next January. The band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on January 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31, 2026. This venue is at The Venetian Resort. It has restaurants, a spa, a large pool area, casinos, and more.

Pieces of Eight shot up to No. 6 on Billboard's Top 200 and earned triple-platinum status. Two singles stood out, "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)" and the hard-driving "Renegade." On Instagram, Styx wrote, "Thank you for keeping the spirit of this album alive for nearly five decades. Here's to Pieces of Eight!" 

Seven musicians make up the current lineup. James "JY" Young started with the band and still plays guitar. Tommy Shaw and Will Evankovich also handle guitar duties, and Chuck Panozzo keeps his spot on bass. Todd Sucherman pounds the drums, Lawrence Gowan works the keys, and Terry Gowan plays bass.

Their new work, Circling From Above, is their 18th studio recording. This 13-track set follows 2021's Crash of the Crown and 2017's The Mission.

The band first hit the Vegas strip in 2017. Their most recent stint at The Venetian featured a full run-through of their 1977 classic, The Grand Illusion.

Citi cardholders get first crack at tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. The special sale lasts until September 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Sales to others start on September 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

For tickets, you can contact Ticketmaster, visit The Venetian's website, or call 702-414-9000. Besides playing Pieces of Eight start to finish, they'll mix in hits from their five decades of music. Fans are looking forward to this Las Vegas residency.

