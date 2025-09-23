Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 39 Years Sober Through Daily Prayer and Faith

Rob Halford will mark 39 years without alcohol or drugs in January 2026. This Judas Priest member credits his daily spiritual routine for keeping him clean since 1986.

"I start the day with prayer, and I end the day with prayer. And this imagery of how you choose a higher power is left entirely into your own hands," said Halford, according to Bravewords.

His turning point came on January 6, 1986. "When you're an alcoholic and when you're a drug addict, you are left with a choice. You ... hand it all over to somebody greater than yourself, and then you start to work on a daily basis to maintain your sobriety," Halford said.

The metal vocalist finds meaning in unexpected places. "For me, it's my heavy metal cactus by the swimming pool. I don't go in front of the cactus and pray, but when I look at it, that makes a connection for me," he added.

Sobriety sharpened his mind. "Now I see much more clearly — my conscious stream is more fluid. There's nothing interrupting that from a substance or a chemical. The clarity is great for me as a creative person," he stated.

Life on the road tests his commitment. Still, he sticks to his practice. Each night before stepping onstage, and right after leaving it, Halford says his serenity prayer. The music hasn't stopped. Judas Priest will rock stages across North America with Alice Cooper until late October. Their shows will pack major venues throughout the U.S. and Canada.