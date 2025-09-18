Eric Clapton Takes the Stage With Blues-Heavy Show After 16-Year Absence

At the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on September 13, Eric Clapton lit up the stage for a packed crowd. The 80-year-old musician's first appearance in 16 years stretched across 90 unforgettable minutes. Starting strong with "White Room," he moved through his catalog. The music flowed from "Sunshine of Your Love" to "Badge," a piece born from his work with George Harrison. Between electric bursts, he settled into a chair for stripped-down acoustic sets that hushed the room.

In a rare chat with the crowd, Clapton said, "This is the best we'll ever play," about his 1967 performance at the Spectrum, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bassist Nathan East stepped up to the mic for "Can't Find My Way Home," filling the space once held by Steve Winwood of Blind Faith. Blues ran deep through the night with "Key to the Highway," "Driftin' Blues," and Robert Johnson's "Little Queen of Spades" and "Cross Road Blues."

Doyle Bramhall II struck chords on guitar while Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon worked magic on keys. Each musician took turns in the spotlight, sparking waves of applause that brought fans to their feet.

"Tears in Heaven" from 1991 marked the newest song of the night, and during "Old Love," time stood still. Clapton's extended solo proved his mastery remains sharp as ever.

The Wallflowers set the mood with 50 minutes of music spanning 11 songs. Their set peaked with "One Headlight" and "6th Avenue Heartache," plus their take on Tom Petty's "The Waiting."