Singer’s Unlikely Journey: How a DJ’s Choice in 1982 Kicked Off Jon Bon Jovi’s Career

A meeting with a radio DJ in 1982 changed everything for Jon Bon Jovi. After getting turned down left and right, he took his song, "Runaway," to a New York station. His smart thinking paid off when the DJ saw something special in his music.

"[It's] 1982. I write 'Runaway.' I can't get a record deal. I can't even get a band because, you know, original bands aren't making any money. So, I think to myself, 'Who is the loneliest man in the music business?' The DJ," said Jon Bon Jovi, according to Newsbreak.

He spotted his shot at a brand-new station in New York. With no front desk staff hired yet, he went for it. "I banged on the glass...I said, 'I've got a song you should hear,'" Bon Jovi shared. His bold move would soon make waves.

The DJ stuck around after his shift to listen. He said it was a hit. Once the track hit the airwaves, music labels started calling. By 1983, Bon Jovi had the deal he'd been chasing.

Before this win, he'd faced nothing but closed doors. Labels kept saying no. Musicians turned down his offers to play original songs, and cover bands made the money back then. Despite these problems, he continued to push forward.

His direct approach to radio worked perfectly for that time. Years before the internet would flip the music world upside down, getting radio play was pure gold for new artists.