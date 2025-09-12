The Doors Unveils ‘Immersed 1967-1971’ Blu-ray Collection With Enhanced Audio for 60th Anniversary

A groundbreaking Blu-ray box set from The Doors will hit stores on October 24. The release marks 60 years of music with fresh Dolby Atmos mixes of their classic albums. Immersed 1967–1971 packs stunning audio versions of the band's studio work with Jim Morrison. The set spans six albums: The Doors, L.A. Woman, Strange Days, Waiting for the Sun, The Soft Parade, and Morrison Hotel.

"With Atmos, having loudspeakers on the ceiling allows 'Riders on the Storm' to come alive with rain and thunder, and in 'Horse Latitudes,' it highlights the theatrical claustrophobia of Jim's poetry," said Bruce Botnick through Jim Morrison's Instagram page. He's a longtime engineer who put together immersive mixes for the box set.

Each disc has 5.1 surround and crystal-clear stereo at 192kHz/24-bit quality. Mini-jackets mirror the original vinyl artwork, bringing back memories for longtime fans.

This set marks six decades since the band first met in California. They recorded their first album in 1967, and Jim Morrison died at 27 in 1971.

Other reissues and events will happen around the same time as Immersed 1967–1971's release. On October 17, Rhino Records drops a fresh take on The Doors' Greatest Hits. This ten-song mix earned quadruple platinum status. The new vinyl features "Light My Fire" and "Hello, I Love You." Fans will find "Break On Through (To the Other Side)," "People Are Strange," and "Riders on the Storm." Matthew Lutthans worked his magic on the original tapes at The Mastering Lab.

In LA on October 30 at the Greek Theatre, guitarist Robby Krieger will play "Morrison Hotel" in full, plus other classics. Pablo Manzarek's band, Tripform, will open, and his father, Ray, played keys for The Doors.