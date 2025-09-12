Pink Floyd Switches Album Art to Black Ahead of ‘Wish You Were Here’ 50th Anniversary

This week, black squares with white text replaced Pink Floyd's iconic album artwork across streaming platforms. The switch points to plans for Wish You Were Here turning 50.

Each page shows stark black backgrounds describing the original art. For Wish You Were Here, the text reads, "Two men in suits shaking hands one man is on fire," according to Parade.

The move mirrors how the band first sold the album. It was wrapped in black plastic, keeping the art secret until buyers opened it. Wish You Were Here was released on September 12, 1975.

After buying Pink Floyd's works for $400 million last October, Sony Music is staying quiet about its plans. They've put out just one release so far. Pink Floyd at Pompeii — MCMLXXII comes on CD, vinyl, and film.

"Given the new ownership of Pink Floyd's catalog, a Wish You Were Here 50th anniversary reissue announcement feels more like a matter of when — not if," stated Parade. This record pays tribute to singer and guitarist Syd Barrett, who died in 2006. It explores themes of absence and loss.

A black circle marked "coming soon" sits front and center on the band's website. Below it, fans can sign up for Pink Floyd HQ updates. Online chatter buzzes with guesses about what's coming, and many fans believe that a Dolby Atmos remaster or a special edition will drop.