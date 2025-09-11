Paul McCartney Plans Early 2026 Album Drop After Surprise Oasis Show Appearance

Paul McCartney will release a new album in 2026. His unplanned stop at an Oasis concert this week sparked speculation about future music projects with the band. The crowd went wild when the star walked on stage.

Just before starting his own shows, McCartney made the surprise stop. His visit brought up old stories about past meetings with Liam Gallagher, stirring up fresh buzz in music circles.

At their last meet-up in London, things took an odd twist. "I've met him a few times he's been absolutely a dream. The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall... He goes, 'Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down'," Gallagher said, according to The Mirror. What came next turned into a funny mix-up. "I sit down and he goes, 'Do you like margaritas?' I said, 'Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don't eat at this time of night. ... I thought he was offering me a pizza," Gallagher shared.

The two British acts share deep musical roots. While Oasis used to play "I Am the Walrus" at shows, they're skipping it on their Live '25 tour. Still, bits of the tune pop up when Gallagher plays solo.

As he gets set for upcoming shows, Paul McCartney shared a bit about life on tour through his website. "When I'm touring and playing guitar constantly, my fingertips develop calluses. Then, when I have time off, they go a bit softer, but will harden up again when recording," he said.