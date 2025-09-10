The Who Wraps Up Historic Run With Final Chicago Show

At the United Center on Sunday night, The Who bid farewell to Chicago, marking the end of their 60-year bond with the city. The two remaining band members — Roger Daltrey at 81 and Pete Townshend at 80 — blazed through their set list on The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour.

"Want your money back? I (expletive) would!" Townshend quipped after Daltrey passed on a demanding chorus, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. This candid moment showed their unfiltered connection with the crowd.

The band stuck to basics, with no raised stages or special tricks. Just musicians and their instruments, with a single screen showing clips from the past.

The night had its rough spots. "Who Are You" saw Townshend switching guitars mid-song. The sound mix frustrated Daltrey, who shouted, "It's like singing in a tin can!"

Six skilled musicians backed the two original band members. Drummer Keith Moon died 47 years ago, and bassist John Entwistle passed away in 2002.

For their final song, they chose an intimate take on "Tea & Theatre" from 2006's Endless Wire. As Daltrey sipped tea and Townshend strummed an acoustic guitar from his stool, the moment captured their current state perfectly.