The Eagles Books More Shows at Las Vegas Sphere Following Packed Run

The Eagles will return to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026, with new shows starting next January. Don Henley broke the news to fans who packed the state-of-the-art venue at their Saturday night show.

"So in about, a couple days, on Sept. 8, you'll hear an announcement about tickets for January," Henley told the crowd, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. "You wanna keep hearing these songs, we'll be happy to play them for you. Not only are we glad to be here these days, we're glad to be pretty much anywhere."

The band's current stint includes eight more nights: October 3, 4, 10, 11, 31, and November 1, 7, and 8. Every show so far has been with a full house.

The venue's executive chairman, James Dolan, has given the band an open invitation. "The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes. So the likelihood is they will extend. But that's up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want," Dolan told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.