This Day in Rock History: September 5

This day in rock music history is marked by the birthday of one of its most legendary figures. Other notable names, such as The Beatles, Aerosmith, and Dire Straits, also feature on the list of events that took place on Sept. 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most iconic bands in rock music achieved important career milestones on Sept. 5. Some of the most memorable are:

1964: The Animals' cover of the traditional folk song "The House of the Rising Sun" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for three consecutive weeks.

1967: The Beatles began recording "I Am the Walrus," one of John Lennon's most surreal masterpieces, often described as psychedelic and brilliantly strange. It was released as the B-side to the band's hit song "Hello, Goodbye" and on the Magical Mystery Tour EP, both of which reached the top two spots on the U.K. singles chart in December of that year. This earned "I Am the Walrus" the distinction of holding the No. 1 and No. 2 positions simultaneously.

1981: Bella Donna, the first solo album by Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks, reached the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. It was a commercial success, achieving Platinum status in less than three months and eventually selling over 4 million copies in total in the United States.

1998: Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song featured on the soundtrack for the summer blockbuster Armageddon and became the band's only No. 1 on the chart, despite their decades of success.

Cultural Milestones

For many in the rock scene, the stories associated with the artists are as fascinating as the music itself. Significant events that happened on Sept. 5 include:

1945: Farrokh Bomi Bulsara, later known as Freddie Mercury, was born in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. He moved to the U.K. with his family in 1964 and formed the band Queen in 1970, alongside guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

1985: "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits won Music Video of the Year at the MTV Music Awards. This production pioneered the use of computer-generated animation and is often cited as one of the most important and era-defining music videos in rock history.