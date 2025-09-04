Jerry Cantrell Tours Solo, Hints at Alice in Chains’ 2026 Return

Alice in Chains might start making music again in 2026. The band stopped playing shows when drummer Sean Kinney got sick.

"We'll take a look at it again probably early next year and figure out what we're gonna do, whether go in and make another record or do some shows — or both," said singer and guitarist Jerry Cantrell to Cleveland.com.

Health problems hit Kinney in May, forcing the band to stop their spring 2025 tour. They missed big shows at MMRBQ in Camden, Sonic Temple in Columbus, and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach.

The group played just once in 2025. They showed up at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show in July, playing a tribute performance to highlight Ozzy's lasting legacy. That night turned into something special. It was Ozzy Osbourne's final time onstage before he died.

"It's one of the greatest bands of all time, and to have been able to do that — now, especially, in light of Ozzy passing — it's just kind of a magical thing," Cantrell said about performing at the Sabbath tribute. Fans appreciate Alice in Chains' resilience and Cantrell's solo efforts as they prepare for their next chapter.

While his bandmates rest, Cantrell keeps busy. He's touring solo through North America to push his I Want Blood album. Sparta opens his shows until his final stop in Kansas City on September 14. Tickets for many shows are still available.