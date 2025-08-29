Robby Krieger Headlines The Doors’ 60th Anniversary Concert at the Greek Theatre

Guitar master Robby Krieger will mark The Doors' 60th year with a special night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. On October 30, he'll bring Morrison Hotel, a 1970 album, to life alongside the band's most-loved songs.

This show concludes The Doors' 60th anniversary celebrations. Pablo Manzarek's band, Tripform, starts the night. Pablo's father, Ray, played keys in The Doors. After that, Krieger will take over, and guest vocalists will join in.

"Sixty years or so ago, when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records," said Krieger, according to Antimusic. "I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors."

Morrison Hotel shot to No. 4 on Billboard and went platinum, selling over a million copies. Fans can expect "Roadhouse Blues," "Waiting for the Sun," and "Peace Frog," tracks that made the album shine.

Just months ago, Krieger lit up the Whisky A Go Go with five packed shows. The band's old magic came alive on April 26 when John Densmore, the band's first drummer, stepped in for two L.A. Woman songs.

This marks Krieger's first time playing the Greek. "I love seeing people at the Greek even though I've never played there myself," he added.

In 1965, Krieger joined Morrison and Manzarek's new band. His strings and songs shaped their sound. He wrote hits like "Light My Fire," crafted "Peace Frog," penned "Love Me Two Times," and created "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly."