On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

JACK FM Music Test: Help Us Decide the Songs We Play

We hope you’re loving 96.5 JACK FM here in Fayetteville. We need your help!

Beasley Media Group Editoral
jack music test
Click Here to Take the
JACK FM Music Test
JACK FM Music Test

We hope you're loving 96.5 JACK FM here in Fayetteville. We need your help!

We have a music survey that helps us decide which music we'll be playing on our station, and by participating, you could win $1,000! Just head HERE to take the survey.

You can do sections of it at a time, and for every bunch of 60 song snippets you rate, you'll be entered for that $1,000. Simple as that.

HEAD HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY NOW! We're playing what we want, but with your help!

Music Test
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect