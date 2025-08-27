Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 Album Reissue Climbs to No. 8 on Vinyl Albums Chart

A reissued 1975 Fleetwood Mac album surged to No. 8 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart. According to Forbes, sales skyrocketed a staggering 955% after Rhino Records unveiled the 50th anniversary edition. Weekly sales jumped from under 500 to 5,000 units, Luminate data shows. Many fans snapped up the fresh release, which offers Blu-ray versions and special vinyl pressings. This marks the album's first top 10 spot on the Vinyl Albums chart. Since its April 2025 debut, it's only appeared twice in the rankings. It's the band's sixth top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

The album's success extends past vinyl. It received a nine-times platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It also returned to multiple Billboard charts, including No. 16 in Top Album Sales, No. 20 in Top Rock Albums, and No. 24 in Top Rock & Alternative Albums. The Billboard 200 lists it at No. 90. The 1975 release joins Rumours and Greatest Hits as the third Fleetwood Mac album on multiple Billboard lists.

The band's vinyl success spans six top 10 albums. These include Greatest Hits, Rumours: Live, The Alternate Fleetwood Mac, The Alternate Rumours, and Rumours. Among these, Rumours stands alone at No. 1, with one week at the peak during its 424-week chart run.