Iggy Pop Set to Rock CBGB Festival in First NYC Show Since 2016

The wild man of punk will storm back to New York City. After nine years away, Iggy Pop takes the stage at Under the K Bridge Park on September 27. He tops a massive lineup of 21 acts spread across three stages at the CBGB Festival. This event was named for a club that closed in 2006. It was a popular venue for underground and alternative music, and this tiny Bowery club changed music forever.

CBGB opened in late 1973. It was named for country, bluegrass, and blues, but it birthed American punk and new wave instead. Back then, Pop and The Stooges shook the walls of that cramped 350-person room. Their sweat-soaked shows sparked something in young bands like The Ramones and Blondie, who would soon own the same stage. Iggy Pop formed The Stooges in 1967, and people call him the Godfather of Punk.

Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood hosts the event beneath the Kosciuszko Bridge. Pop's last NYC gig lit up the United Palace in 2016 during his Post-Pop Depression tour. Now, he brings his raw power to this 7-acre spot. Jack White, the vocalist for The White Stripes, will join the bill after wrapping up his No Name Tour.

This time around, punk royalty will fill the roster. The Sex Pistols will bring their snarl, and Johnny Marr will add his guitar magic. Lunachicks and Marky Ramone will keep the old flames burning. Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, and Cro-Mags will mix with fresh acts The Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, Pinkshift, and Destroy Boys.