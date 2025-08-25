On AirListenContestsJacktivities
David Gilmour to Release 'Luck and Strange' Live Album and Concert Film in IMAX

Singer David Gilmour, a Pink Floyd guitarist, will release a concert film and live album from his 2024 Luck and Strange Tour called The Luck and Strange Concerts. The film…

Laura Adkins
Singer David Gilmour, a Pink Floyd guitarist, will release a concert film and live album from his 2024 Luck and Strange Tour called The Luck and Strange Concerts. The film hits theaters on September 17, while the album arrives on October 17. It has 23 tracks from his recent tour, and his shows at Rome's Circus Maximus take center stage in this release. According to White Hot Magazine, director Gavin Elder said, "A massive amount of planning went into the Rome shoot. I was very keen to create something special at the Circus Maximus."

Gilmour's movie runs in IMAX and theaters worldwide. Shot during his first tour in ten years, it shows one night from his 6 sold-out shows at the ancient Roman site. The film spans 22 songs. New tracks from his 2024 solo work mix with Pink Floyd classics. His daughter, Romany, joins in for "Between Two Points." Fans will spot favorites like "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb." 

His latest work struck gold across the globe. The Luck and Strange album hit No. 1 in eight nations, including the UK, Germany, and Austria. Friend and director Gavin Elder shot the film against the striking backdrop of Roman ruins. The final cut mixes live music with rare backstage moments from the road. You can pick up the album as a four-LP set or two CDs. 

The deluxe box includes a 120-page book with tour shots by Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and writing partner. You'll get every format plus special items for collectors. Pop in the Blu-ray or DVD for bonus content, including Brighton rehearsals, album documentaries, and music videos. Sound options include Dolby Atmos for the best listening experience. You can get tickets at David Gilmour's website or pre-order the film and album at your favorite store.

