Bruce Springsteen Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Opening AFI Fest

The American Film Institute's AFI Fest is kicking off with a bang with the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere screening during its opening night on October 22. AFI Fest runs from October 22 through October 26 at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. In a statement , AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said, "AFI Fest is the stage and the screens where the world’s stories come together in Hollywood. To open with 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' honors the global impact of an American icon and the true artistry it takes to tell his tale." In a separate statement, Scott Cooper, the film's director, said, "It’s a true honor to open AFI Fest with 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere'. AFI has always championed bold, meaningful storytelling, and I’m grateful to be part of that tradition. While Bruce’s roots will forever be in New Jersey, Los Angeles played a profound role in shaping his artistic voice. I want to thank Bob Gazzale and everyone at AFI for this extraordinary privilege." This latest screening follows news earlier this month that the film will premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, September 28 .

The trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic dropped in June. Since its release, there's a lot of buzz around the film, particularly regarding the performances from Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, who play Springsteen and manager Jon Landau, respectively.



In the trailer, we get to hear White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Strong as Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."



The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.



Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24.