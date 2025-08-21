On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Cheap Trick Announces Fall 2025 Tour: US and Japan Dates, Presale Starts August 18

Dan Teodorescu
Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform at Ascend Amphitheater on August 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Cheap Trick announced on August 19 that they'll be starting a new U.S. tour on October 12. The band will play 11 shows on their own and be joined by Heart for four dates. 

The shows start in Oxford, Alabama, at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The final stop is on December 7 at the Music Hall in Waukee, Iowa. They'll back Heart during their Royal Flush tour, playing shows in Anaheim, Seattle, Omaha, and Green Bay.

"It's Cheap Trick. It sounds like us. It's got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records," Robin Zander told Tampa Bay Music News. He spoke about their next album, tentatively titled All Washed Up.

Before the U.S. dates, the band heads to Japan. They'll play at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan on October 1. It's where they made their big break with the 1978 live album Cheap Trick at Budokan.

The band achieved mainstream success in 1979. Their live album went triple-platinum, and "Dream Police" shot to number 6 on Billboard. Years later, in the late 1980s, they topped U.S. charts with "The Flame."

Fans can buy tickets early from the band's website with code CTLIVE. The public sale starts Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour Dates: 

  • October 12 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center 
  • October 21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount 
  • October 22 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center 
  • October 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live 
  • October 25 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium 
  • November 9 - Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino 
  • November 11 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre 
  • November 14 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino 
  • November 16 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre 
  • November 18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center* 
  • November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena* 
  • December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena* 
  • December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Reach Center* 
  • December 5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee 
  • December 7 - Waukee, IA - Music Hall (*with Heart)
Dan TeodorescuWriter
