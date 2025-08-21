Cheap Trick Announces Fall 2025 Tour: US and Japan Dates, Presale Starts August 18

Cheap Trick announced on August 19 that they'll be starting a new U.S. tour on October 12. The band will play 11 shows on their own and be joined by Heart for four dates.

The shows start in Oxford, Alabama, at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The final stop is on December 7 at the Music Hall in Waukee, Iowa. They'll back Heart during their Royal Flush tour, playing shows in Anaheim, Seattle, Omaha, and Green Bay.

"It's Cheap Trick. It sounds like us. It's got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records," Robin Zander told Tampa Bay Music News. He spoke about their next album, tentatively titled All Washed Up.

Before the U.S. dates, the band heads to Japan. They'll play at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan on October 1. It's where they made their big break with the 1978 live album Cheap Trick at Budokan.

The band achieved mainstream success in 1979. Their live album went triple-platinum, and "Dream Police" shot to number 6 on Billboard. Years later, in the late 1980s, they topped U.S. charts with "The Flame."

Fans can buy tickets early from the band's website with code CTLIVE. The public sale starts Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour Dates: