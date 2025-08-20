On AirListenContestsJacktivities
This Day in Rock History: August 20

Dan Teodorescu
Gilbert Clarke, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan, Slash and Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, perform onstage during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

This day in rock history — Aug. 20 — marks pivotal moments from icons such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, plus a few standout shows and notable milestones. Here are some of the most significant events in rock history that took place on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important milestones and breakthrough moments that happened on this day include:

  • 1973: The Rolling Stones released their song "Angie," the lead single from their album Goats Head Soup. Co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the acoustic ballad became a global hit, reaching No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in several other countries. 
  • 2018: The Recording Industry Association of America certified the Eagles' Greatest Hits 1971-1975 — released in February of 1976 — as the best-selling album in U.S. history, with over 38 million copies sold, while the band's Hotel California album ranked third on the list at over 26 million copies sold. Sandwiched between the two was Michael Jackson's Thriller, which remains the best-selling album worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable performances also took place on Aug. 20:

  • 1969: All four members of The Beatles were at Abbey Road Studios together for the last time. They weren't there to record but to put the finishing touches on their final album, Abbey Road.
  • 1988: The Monsters of Rock festival took place at Donington Park in England, featuring performances by Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, KISS, and Iron Maiden, to name a few. Although the annual festival was highly successful for over a decade, the 1988 event was marked by tragedy, as two audience members lost their lives due to overcrowding during the Guns N' Roses set.
  • 2016: The Tragically Hip played their final show at the Rogers K-Rock Centre in Kingston, Ontario. Just over a year later, their frontman Gord Downie passed away from brain cancer.

From special performances to iconic cultural moments, Aug. 20 has been a memorable day for rock fans. Check back tomorrow to discover what events, milestones, and breakthroughs occurred that day in rock history.

EaglesGuns N RosesRolling Stones
Dan TeodorescuWriter
