North Carolina’s Best Last-Minute Getaway Revealed

The end of the summer is the perfect time for a quick getaway that doesn't take much planning, especially if you're trying to fit in last-minute activities. But, any time of the year makes for a great, spontaneous vacation. The great thing about doing a last-minute vacation is that it doesn't take much preparation, so the expectations aren't as high. You could be pleasantly surprised to have as much fun on a last-minute getaway than on one of the big vacations that took forever to plan. With that in mind, Reader's Digest is naming the best last-minute getaways in the country, and one is in this state.

A Great Last-Minute Getaway in the State

According to travel information from AYTM, July is the most popular month for Americans to vacation, "with 42% of travelers planning trips then. May sees the fewest travelers at 4.5%, while June, August and September have 24%, 21%, and 10% respectively." So, September is still a big travel month, and that makes for the perfect chance to plan a last-minute trip. But, as mentioned above, traveling during off-peak times can be great, too.

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a feature with the best last-minute trips in America. "No worries—whether you want a stunning mountain lodge or a quaint bed and breakfast on the beach, these are the best last-minute getaways to book in each state," they note. It's cool to see their different picks, because they're not what usually show up on must-see travel rosters.

So, what's the best last-minute getaway in North Carolina? It's the Marsh Harbour Inn at 21 Keelson Row on Bald Head Island.