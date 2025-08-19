Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Could Fetch $3 Million at Sotheby’s Auction

On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Dan Teodorescu
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

A Kramer electric guitar that belonged to Eddie Van Halen will go up for sale at Sotheby's New York this October. Auction watchers predict bids between $2 million and $3 million during the first 'Grails Week' event.

The black-and-white striped instrument, based on Van Halen's "Frankenstrat" pattern, made its stage debut during the 1982 Hide Your Sheep Tour. Van Halen modified the instrument himself at Kramer's New Jersey plant. Photos show the musician at work with an electric drill, making his own adjustments.

Eddie Van Halen later gave the guitar to his tech Robin "Rudy" Leiren with a personal note: "Rude — Its Been a Great Ten Years — Lets Do Another Ten. Eddie Van Halen."

The instrument changed hands when Leiren sent it to Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe. Mars put it to use while recording their 1984 album "Dr. Feelgood." With the guitar comes a letter of authenticity from Mars, stating: "Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Also it's a great piece of history."

Just last year, another Van Halen guitar, the one from "Hot for Teacher", sold at auction. An unnamed buyer paid $3,932,000 for that piece.

Starting October 21, this piece of music history goes on display at Sotheby's first 'Grails Week.' The sale includes full documentation and Mars' letter confirming its past.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
