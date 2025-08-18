On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Legendary Metal Bands Unite for Metallica’s ‘Kill ‘Em All’ Tribute Album

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Metal bands will pay tribute to Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All, with a new release from Silver Lining Music on November 14. Ten bands, including Saxon, Motörhead, Testament, and Tygers Of Pan Tang, put their spins on the classic tracks.

The Almighty kicks off No Life 'Til Leather — A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All with their take on "The Four Horsemen." The band's guitarist, Ricky Warwick, said, "When the opportunity presented itself, it was really a no-brainer. Metallica has been a huge influence for us. It was a bit nerve-racking because we had not been in the studio for such a long time. We did the whole thing in a day and a half with as much power and passion as you would expect from The Almighty," according to Blabbermouth.

This marks the first studio work with The Almighty's original lineup since 1991. 

Veterans shaped Metallica's early sound mix with fresh talent on this tribute. Metal giants Testament and ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson joined forces with rising stars Tailgunner and Swedish outfit Soen.

Raven, who backed Metallica on their first Kill 'Em All For One tour in 1983, takes on "Metal Militia." Brian Tatler of Diamond Head picked "No Remorse," a wink to Metallica's past covers of his band's music.

These bands share deep roots with Metallica. Saxon played at their 30th anniversary shows in 2011, and they thundered through "Phantom Lord." Motörhead won a GRAMMY in 2004 for their "Whiplash" cover, and now they're back for another shot at the song. Tailgunner blasts through "Hit The Lights," Soen tackles "Motorbreath," Tygers of Pan Tang ignites "Jump In The Fire," David Ellefson handles "(Anesthesia) — Pulling Teeth," and Testament storms "Seek & Destroy." The album will be for sale in CD, vinyl, or digital formats.

MetallicaSaxon
Laura AdkinsWriter
